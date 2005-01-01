Build Around Your Kit
We designed the Everyday Sling 5L to be the ideal ultralight bag for transporting, organizing, and protecting DJI Mavic and Spark drone kits, mirrorless kits, or a single DSLR + lens combo.
IMPRESSIVE CAPACITY
5L of main compartment storage adapts to a variety of kits:
- Mirrorless camera + 1-2 lenses
- DJI Mavic or Spark drone + controller, batteries, charger
- Full-frame DSLR + lens
- Wallet, phone, keys, sunglasses, and passport
CUSTOM ORGANIZATION
2 FlexFold dividers for instantly customizable organization
1 divider has a folding shelf for stacked lens carry
POCKETS FOR DAYS
2 stretchy inner side pockets for batteries and peripherals
Inner flap compartment with 4 stretchy pockets for batteries/cards
Zip-accessed external slip pocket
TABLET SLEEVE
Padded tablet sleeve holds most tablets up to 11”
Sling or Waist Carry
Convertible, reversible strap for cross-body sling and waist bag configuration
QUICK ADJUSTING STRAP
1-handed quick-pull strap adjustment
WEATHERPROOF
Weatherproof main compartment zip
Weatherproof 400D nylon canvas shell
Soft, durable cotton/poly twill interior
What is in the box
- 1 x Everyday Sling 5L
- 2 x FlexFold™ Dividers (1 split divider and 1 solid divider)
SKU/Part Number
BSL-5-BK-1 (Black), BSL-5-AS-1 (Ash)
MATERIALS
Exterior: 400D weatherproof nylon canvas with DWR impregnation and dual poly surface coating
Interior: herringbone stitched mixed polyester twill
Hardware: anodized aluminum and stainless steel
Strap: woven seatbelt-style nylon
Padding & Dividers: compression-molded EVA
Touchpoints: Hypalon (black bag) or leather (ash bag) zipper pulls
Capacity
5L max storage
External Dimensions
12.2" (31cm) x 7.48" (19cm) x 4.33" (11cm)
Weight
0.5kg (1.2 lbs)
DIVIDERS
2x FlexFold dividers
Tablet Carry
Max Tablet Capacity: 24 cm (9.4”) x 18.5 cm (7.3”) x 1.5 cm (0.6”)
Fits most 11" tablets
Does not fit gen 1 and 2 iPad models if in a case
Does not fit any Macbooks
WARRANTY
Guaranteed for life.