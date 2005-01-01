❄ FREE SHIPPING ❄ LIFETIME WARRANTY ❄ EASY RETURNS ❄ close
Everyday Sling 5L

  • Features

  • Specs

  • Reviews

Build Around Your Kit

We designed the Everyday Sling 5L to be the ideal ultralight bag for transporting, organizing, and protecting DJI Mavic and Spark drone kits, mirrorless kits, or a single DSLR + lens combo.

IMPRESSIVE CAPACITY

5L of main compartment storage adapts to a variety of kits:

- Mirrorless camera + 1-2 lenses

- DJI Mavic or Spark drone + controller, batteries, charger

- Full-frame DSLR + lens

- Wallet, phone, keys, sunglasses, and passport

CUSTOM ORGANIZATION

2 FlexFold dividers for instantly customizable organization

1 divider has a folding shelf for stacked lens carry

POCKETS FOR DAYS

2 stretchy inner side pockets for batteries and peripherals

Inner flap compartment with 4 stretchy pockets for batteries/cards

Zip-accessed external slip pocket

TABLET SLEEVE

Padded tablet sleeve holds most tablets up to 11”

Sling or Waist Carry

Convertible, reversible strap for cross-body sling and waist bag configuration

QUICK ADJUSTING STRAP

1-handed quick-pull strap adjustment

WEATHERPROOF

Weatherproof main compartment zip

Weatherproof 400D nylon canvas shell

Soft, durable cotton/poly twill interior

What is in the box

  1. 1 x Everyday Sling 5L
  2. 2 x FlexFold™ Dividers (1 split divider and 1 solid divider)
SKU/Part Number

BSL-5-BK-1 (Black), BSL-5-AS-1 (Ash)

MATERIALS

Exterior: 400D weatherproof nylon canvas with DWR impregnation and dual poly surface coating

Interior: herringbone stitched mixed polyester twill

Hardware: anodized aluminum and stainless steel

Strap: woven seatbelt-style nylon

Padding & Dividers: compression-molded EVA

Touchpoints: Hypalon (black bag) or leather (ash bag) zipper pulls

Capacity

5L max storage

External Dimensions

12.2" (31cm) x 7.48" (19cm) x 4.33" (11cm)

Weight

0.5kg (1.2 lbs)

DIVIDERS

2x FlexFold dividers

Tablet Carry

Max Tablet Capacity: 24 cm (9.4”) x 18.5 cm (7.3”) x 1.5 cm (0.6”)

Fits most 11" tablets

Does not fit gen 1 and 2 iPad models if in a case

Does not fit any Macbooks

WARRANTY

Guaranteed for life.

